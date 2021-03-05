'7 Kadam' trailer: Amit Sadh, Ronit Roy clash over relationship and ideals in sports drama

Makers of the upcoming sports drama 7 Kadam starring Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh in the lead shared the trailer of the film. The forthcoming sports drama will have the two actors playing father and son, who connect over their passion for football. The web series will stream on Eros Now from March 24. The trailer begins with the introduction of the lead characters and their story of ‘football and beyond’. The show set in Kolkata will chronicle the life of a former footballer that is played by Ronit Roy who will be seen chasing his lost glory.

Amit Sadh pens a note after releasing 7 Kadam trailer

Ronit lost everything after an accident and he sees his future in his son which will be played by Amit Sadh. Ronit decides to coach his son and regain his lost glory. Much to his surprise, the trailer shows a glimpse of how the young man chooses money and fame over the game. This tiff between the father and son leads to a face-off in their biggest match, that will change their equation completely. Apart from the game and the father-son bonding, the trailer also shares a sneak peek of flickering romance.

The Kai Po Che actor who looks completely fit in the trailer seems to have given his hard work behind acing up the character for the sports drama. Talking about the show, Amit Sadh said, ‘'7 Kadam is an engaging narrative that will take everyone on an emotional roller coaster ride and strike a chord with the audience. A story one can easily relate to, the character in the series brings me pure joy and it's been a fantastic journey working on the show with a craftsman-like Ronit sir."

Amit shared the trailer on Instagram along with a lengthy note, describing his emotions attached to the series. Amit in the note wrote that he waited for six long years for the project to get released and when finally it is about to get released, he just cannot wait to hear the feedback from his fans.

“7 Kadam Trailer. As an actor, my genuine concern is a movie being stuck for years. There is so much hard work and effort put by every person from the entire team - crew and the cast. The struggle is collective. Likewise, when a movie finally gets to see the light of its life, the joy is immense and collective too. For me, that's real happiness. I can finally present another heartwarming work in front of all my fans, my people, and my lovely audience.” Adding, he wrote, “#7Kadam is finally here after waiting for 6 long years from 2015. God was/is showering me with HIS choicest of blessings. This movie has a special place in my heart, and I hope and wish you all can resonate with it. It's a family story that goes through its daily challenges, like any Indian family, an undeterred spirit to fulfill each other's dream. It is a cute film made with a lot of love and care. I hope you will give it a try ... lots of love, and the biggest hug to all of you my fellow gladiators..Keep pushing forward and working harder than you did yesterday!”

