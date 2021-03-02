Ronit Roy Learns To Play Flute In The Snowy Mountains Of Himachal Pradesh

Television and Bollywood actor, Ronit Roy recently took to Instagram to share a video of him learning how to play the flute saying that with practice he will be able to learn it well. The actor is seen practising a tune in his flute with the beautiful and snowclad Himalayas in the background. The actor is currently shooting for his next project in Sissu, Himachal Pradesh where the video is shot.

Ronit Roy plays the flute

Netizens react to Ronit Roy's video

Ronit Roy's fans were quick to comment on his musical skills and flooded his comment section with heart and fire emojis. Actor Aniruddh Dave also commented on the actor's video with some emojis. One user commented, "Wow" while another reassure the actor that he will learn to play the flute soon and become perfect by writing, "nice sir. Practise makes perfect." Read some of the comments on Ronit Roy's video below:

A Sneak Peek of Ronit Roy's Instagram

Prior to this, Ronit Roy's latest post announced that he will be playing the role of a father in his next original series by Eros Now titled 7 Kadam which will also star Amit Sadh. The actor shared a clip from the series and shared that the trailer will be out on Friday, March 5.

Ronit Roy also jumped on the 'pawri horahi hai' meme trend and came up with his own version featuring his fans and shared the video on Instagram.

Ronit Roy's shows and movies

Ronit Roy has become a household name through his various characters and television shows. He has been a part of popular television soap shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Bandini and Adaalat. Apart from television, Ronit has also played key roles in Bollywood movies like Udaan, Student of the Year, Shootout at Wadala, Ugly, Kaabil and many more. He was also a part of the Hostar web series Hostages.

Ronit Roy has also received several awards in his career including a Filmfare award, Screen Awards, ITA awards and several Indian Telly awards. The actor is making his comeback into the television industry with the show Jurm Aur Jazbaat. The actor also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the pipeline.

