Did You Know '83 Fame Kapil Dev Proposed To His Wife Romi Bhatia In A Mumbai Local Train?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are making headlines as their iconic look in from '83 is winning hearts. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of then-skipper Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. While fans have time and again poured love upon DeepVeer's pictures and chemistry, the latest report just revealed Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia's real-life dreamy love story that has taken the internet by storm.

Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia's dreamy love story

According to the report, it all began when Kapil Dev’s fellow friend Sunil Bhatia introduced him to Romi Bhatia. Soon after their first meet, Kapil Dev invited Romi to watch the India VS West Indies test match in Delhi, in the year 1979. Interestingly, Kapil Dev left no stone unturned in impressing his ladylove who was sitting in the audience. It all became bloomy for the two when Kapil scored his first century after hitting six and making it 94 to 100 while playing with Norbert Phillip.

The same report also talked about how Kapil Dev planned a filmy proposal for Romi Bhatia. The legendary cricketer proposed to Romi in a local train of Mumbai. When the duo travelled in the train, Kapil saw an advertising hoarding from the window, that had him as the main face. He tweaked Romi to take a picture of the surrounding, indirectly asking her to notice his face on the hoarding. The report said that Romi Bhatia was initially shy but later went on to accept his proposal.

Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia reportedly got married in 1980. Soon after, in the year 1983, Kapil won the Indian World Cup that marks to be one of the most iconic moments in the history of cricket. Check out their family pictures together.

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube)

