How 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' Would Look If Remade In Bollywood Like Shahid's 'Haider'

William Shakespeare is considered the greatest writer in the English language and is also considered as the world’s greatest dramatist. His immortal plays like Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, Othello, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and many others have been adapted into several books and movies across languages over the years. Shakespeare’s Hamlet is one of the most popular works by the writer. It was also adapted in Bollywood for the movie Haider. Recently, Shahid Kapoor's Haider was ranked in the top 10 of the 40 cinematic versions of Hamlet across the world. Haider was ranked at number 7 in the list by Literary Hub. Shahid Kapoor had played the lead role of Haider Meer in the movie.

Apart from Hamlet, Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream has also been adapted into several movies over the years. The play consists of several subplots revolving around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. It is one of the most popular works by Shakespeare for the stage and is still performed across the world. What if the popular comedy play by William Shakespeare gets made in a Bollywood movie like Shahid Kapoor's Haider? Here is a look at Bollywood actors who might be the perfect cast as Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream characters if it is made into a Bollywood movie.

A Midsummer Night's Dream characters in this Shakespeare's play in Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan as Theseus

Theseus is the duke of Athens in the play. In the Bollywood remake of the play, Abhishek Bachchan can play this role to perfection.

Sushmita Sen as Hippolyta

Hippolyta is the queen of Amazons in A Midsummer Night's Dream. Sushmita Sen might be the perfect actor to play this role.

Naseeruddin Shah as Egeus

The character of Egeus is the father of Hermia. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah with his years of experience in acting can breathe life into this role.

Alia Bhatt as Hermia

The daughter of Egeus who is in love with Lysander can be played by Alia Bhatt. She becomes the ideal choice for this role with her looks and amazing acting skills.

Ranveer Singh as Lysander

The handsome young man of Athens can be played by Ranveer Singh. It would be interesting to see the on-screen chemistry of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor as Demetrius

Demetrius is the suitor to Hermia and a former lover of Helena. The audience would be in for a treat if Ranbir Kapoor plays this role in Bolywod’s adaptation of the play.

Tapsee Pannu as Helena

Helena is one of the four young lovers and she is in love with Demetrius. Taapsee Pannu can pull off this challenging role with the utmost ease.

Saif Ali Khan as Oberon

In the fairyland, Oberon is the king of the fairies. In Bollywood adaptation of the play, Saif Ali Khan becomes the natural choice to play this role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Titania

Kareena Kapoor Khan can nail this role of queen of the fairies in the Bollywood adaptation of the play alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan as Robin "Puck" Goodfellow

Puck is a mischievous sprite with magical powers in A Midsummer Night's Dream. Varun Dhawan becomes a suitable actor to pull off this role in Bollywood.

