Can Rajkummar Rao Be Perfect As Viju And Pastor Joshua If ‘Trance’ Is Remade In Bollywood?

The Malayalam language movie Trance is a psychological drama helmed and produced by Anwar Rasheed. The movie features actor Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The movie also features Dileesh Pothan, Gautham Menon, Chemban Vinod Jose, Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. The plot of Trance follows the events in the life of a motivational speaker, Viju Prasad. He is an atheist who is hired by a corporate firm to work as a Christian pastor.

The movie shows how his life shapes up when he becomes Pastor Joshua Carlton from Viju Prasad. The movie was released in February this year and it was received well by the audience and critics alike. The movie was praised for handling the bold subject and its unique style of filmmaking. The movie earned well at the box-office, but what if the movie gets remade in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Trance cast if the movie ever gets a Bollywood remake.

Rajkummar Rao as Viju Prasad / Pastor Joshua Carlton

Fahadh Faasil had played the role of Viju Prasad AKA Pastor Joshua Carlton. If the movie is remade in Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao can breathe life into this role with his intensity and amazing acting skills.

Image Credits: Fahadh Faasil Instagram and Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Jackie Shroff as Avarachan

Dileesh Poothan had played the role of Avarachan who trains Viju Prasad in becoming Pastor Joshua Carlton. Jackie Shroff can nail this role if the movie gets a Bollywood remake.

Image Credits: Dileesh Poothan Instagram and Jackie Shroff Instagram

Disha Patani as Esther Lopez

The complex character of Esther who is the love interest of Viju is played by Nazriya Nazim in the movie. Disha Patani with her amazing looks becomes the ideal choice to play Esther Lopez.

Image Credits: Nazriya Nazim Instagram and Disha Patani Instagram

Sanjay Dutt as Solomon Davis

Gautham Menon played one of the businessmen who hired Gautham Menon to pose as a Christian pastor. In the Bollywood version of the movie, Sanjay Dutt can play this role to perfection.

Image Credits: a still from the trailer and Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Vicky Kaushal as Mathew Varghese

Soubin Shahir played the role of reporter Mathew Varghese who conducts the interview of Joshua. If the movie gets remade in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal might be the ideal actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Vicky Kaushal Instagram and Soubin Shahir Instagram

Ronit Roy as Issac Thomas

Issac Thomas in Trance is played by Chemban Vinod Jose. In the Bollywood version of the movie, Ronit Roy with his experience in acting becomes the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Chemban Vinod Jose Instagram and Ronit Roy Instagram

Ishaan Khatter as Kunjan

Viju Prasad’s mentally unstable brother is played by Sreenath Bhasi in Trance. If Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Kunjan, it would be interesting to see Rajkummar Rao and Ishaan Khatter as siblings.

Image Credits: Sreenath Bhasi and Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Fahadh Faasil Instagram and Rajkummar Rao Instagram

