Unseen Pic Of The Day: A Young Raj Kapoor Poses With Some Of His Trophies

The Kapoor family has often been touted as the first 'royal family' of the Hindi film industry for generations now. From legendary actors like Prithviraj Kapoor to his fourth-generation descendants who are also actors - like Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, the family's films are much adored by fans. The Kapoor family had Raj Kapoor earn the title of the 'Showman' of the film industry due to his glorious contribution to the Indian cinema. His legacy is still revered by movie lovers. Recently, an unseen picture from his younger days has been going viral on social media.

A young Raj Kapoor strikes a pose with his trophies

Talking about the picture, a young Raj can be seen striking a pose alongside his trophies. The beautiful black and white picture has the legendary actor sporting a formal shirt along with blazers. Take a look at the unseen picture of the Awaara actor.

About Raj Kapoor

Talking about the legendary actor, he was born on December 14, 1924, to Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Kapoor. The actor is hailed for formulating a golden period in Indian cinema. He is known for his performances in some cult movies like Barsaat, Aag, Shree 420, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, Teesri Kasam, Chori Chori, Jis Desh Main Ganga Behti Hai, and Boot Polish. He was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan in the year 1971. The actor was also the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the year 1987.

The legendary actor established the iconic RK Studios at the age of 24 in the year 1948. The film, Barsaat which was released in the year 1949 was the first movie to be produced by the studios. He along with veteran actors like Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar is often touted as the first 'trilogy' of Indian cinema. The actor passed away on June 2, 1988, after reportedly an asthma attack. He was working on the film Henna at the time of his death which also starred Rishi Kapoor and Zeba Bakhtiyar. He was survived by his wife Krishna Kapoor and children namely Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, Rima Jain, and Rajiv Kapoor.

