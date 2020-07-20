Check Out Rare Picture Of Raj Kapoor And His Wife Krishna Kapoor From Their Wedding

Kapoor family has been a part of the Hindi film industry for generations now. From legendary actors like Prithviraj Kapoor to his fourth-generation descendants who are also actors - like Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, the family's films are loved by fans. Kapoors is also known as The First Family of Indian Cinema.

While we all have seen actors from all generation act in the film industry, here is an unseen picture of Raj Kapoor and his wife. Take a look at the ost here to know more.

Raj Kapoor's throwback picture

Raj Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. A short time ago The Indian School of Acting took to it's Instagram and shared a photo where Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna can be seen. This black and white picture is from the date May 12 and was clicked at Reva. This film also tells an interesting story of the legendary actor. Take a look at the post here.

In the same picture actor Raj Kapoor is seen in a sitting next to his wife covering her head in a traditional way. The picture's caption reads, "On 12th May at Rewa, Raj Kapoor, our budding artiste, called Krishna his wife and a thousand people said OK and blessed".

The picture seems to be clicked on the day Raj Kapoor married Krishna. It also suggests that over a thousand people present at the wedding had approved the duo and had given blessings to their union.

Raj Kapoor sadly passed away in 1988 and the loss of his life was a big shock to the Hindi film fraternity. After all these years of his death, he still is considered as one of the best filmmakers in Bollywood. His films like Mera Naam Joker and Awara are still remembered through generations.

Apart from this Kapoor family recently faced a huge loss. It was Thursday, April 30, 2020, when the sad news of actor Rishi Kapoor passing away came out. His death came as a shock for his fans. He was just 67 when he died in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with leukaemia. The film fraternity poured out their hearts and expressed condolences.

