Did You Know The Yesteryear Actor Raj Kapoor Had Charged Only Rs 1 For 'Teesri Kasam'?

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor revealed an interesting piece of trivia while on the episode of the singing reality show a year ago. He was a guest judge on the singing competition show when he reminisced about the yesteryear actor Raj Kapoor. Take a look at the whole story.

The movie Teesri Kasam (Three vows in English translation) was released in 1966 and was based on a man named Hiraman. He was a bullock cart driver who resided in Bihar and somehow ends up taking two vows. After he escaped from the police after smuggling illegal goods, he vows to never do the same again. In another incident, he gets beaten by two men while transporting bamboo in his cart, after which he decides to never carry bamboo in his cart. In his path, he meets Hirabai and takes his third vow. The twist of the movie is the third vow that Hiraman takes.

When Annu Kapoor told an interesting trivia about Raj Kapoor in Teesri Kasam

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor revealed in the episode of Superstar Singer that the late actor Raj Kapoor had only charged Rs 1 for acting in the movie Teesri Kasam. The movie was released in 1966 and was a massive hit during that time. He also revealed that the movie was produced by popular Bollywood lyricist Shailendra who was also the writer of all the songs in the movie. The movie's soundtrack is supremely famous for its depth and originality.

Annu Kapoor also revealed that at that time he pursued a career in theatre as their family wasn't financially strong to enable him to support for IAS preparation. So he got into theatre and acting since then and started with plays like Laila Majnu and Harishchandra. The movie Teesri Kasam also delves into the issue of exploitation of people in the profession of nautanki.

Teesri Kasam

Teesri Kasam was directed by Basu Bhattacharya and was based on the short story called Mare Gaye Gulfam, by the Hindi novelist Phanishwarnath Renu. The film stars Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman in pivotal roles. The story of the film takes a deep dive into the rural Indian society where a naive bullock cart driver falls in love with a dancer at a nautanki (folk theatre of Bihar). The film dealt with the issue of exploitation of women in the performing arts with respect to the profession of travelling folk theatre. Teesri Kasam won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film as well.

