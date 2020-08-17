Aahana Kumra Praises 'Khuda Hafiz' Team For 'working Round The Clock In Tough Conditions'

Actress Aahana Kumra recently shared an appreciation post for his Khuda Hafiz team for putting in a lot of effort and working tirelessly in harsh conditions. The actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen showing the relentless efforts of her makeup and costume team while they prepare the actress for the scenes. Apart from the pictures, the actress described that her team worked round the clock in conditions that were difficult in terrains that were hostile.

Aahana Kumra shares appreciation post for Khuda Hafiz team

In one of the pictures, Aahan who plays the role of Tamina Hamed in the film can be seen getting ready for her shot as her makeup artists give final touching to the actress. In the other pictures, Aaahana flaunted her before makeup look from her vanity van along with the pictures of the rocky terrain where she had to get ready for the shooting. She also shared pictures while striking a cool pose with her entire team from the sets.

While captioning the post, the Betaal actress credited her team for putting their best foot forward and worked hard behind enhancing the character she played on screen. Aahana further wrote that her team was strong, resilient, and ever so positive. She wrote that whether it was the road or desert or a graveyard, whether they had a vanity van or not, there was no excuse! The actor had to be ready for their shot in every location, in every situation. The actress, at last, concluded the post with a pun where she compared a picture of holding a gun in her hand while the makeup artist gets the makeup done.

One of the makeup artists from the team thanked the actress for her encouraging words on Instagram and wrote that Aaahan’s words have actually summed up the entire experience of her team. The makeup artists wrote that she couldn't thank her enough for appreciating all. At last, she wrote that Aahana’s character as Tamema Hamid is an awesome one and she has done complete justice to the character while portraying it in the best way possible.

Several other users also hailed the actress’s performance in the film and also appreciated her Arab accent in the film. One of the users wrote that he was just taken aback after hearing the actress speaking such fluent Arab. Another user congratulated the actress for her role in the film and wrote that she nailed each and every scene with her impeccable acting skills. A third user who watched the film a couple of times since t was released on the OTT wrote that he loved the way Aahana spoke Arab so fluently. He also praised the actress for creating a mark with her acting.

