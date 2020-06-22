Madhuri Dixit Shares Throwback Pics As Her Film With Aamir Khan 'Dil' Completes 30 Years

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aamir Khan’s 1990 romance drama flick, Dil recently completes 30 years today. On this special occasion, actor Madhuri Dixit took to her official social media handle and posted several photos from the film. Read more about these throwback photos:

Madhuri Dixit Nene shares throwback photos

Back in 1990, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aamir Khan were seen together in the film Dil. It has completed 30 years today and on the occasion, the actor took to her official Instagram handle and posted several throwback photos that feature her along with the Dangal actor. Within an hour, the post went on to garner over 88 thousand likes. In the caption, the actor said that she had received her first Filmfare award for this film.

In the caption, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, “#30YearsOfDil. Working with @_aamirkhan was so much fun! I remember how #IndraKumar gave us an earful every day for joking around & playing tricks on the sets. ðŸ˜„Thanks to the team's hard work & your love, the film did well & I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories. #Grateful #Dil.” Here is the post:

Fans have showered their love on this post as the comment section is filled with hearts and praises. Here are a few comments by the fans of the actors:

Dil features Aamir Khan as Raja Prasad and Madhuri Dixit as Madhu Mehra. The film also features Anupam Kher as Hazari Prasad, Padmarani as Savitri Prasad, Saeed Jaffrey, Kishore Bhanushali, and others in supporting roles. The film is directed and produced by Indra Kumar.

Dil went on to become one of the top-grossing films of the year and was also remade in Telugu. Soundtracks from the film were a big hit among the youth. These songs included Mujhe Neend Na Aaye, Khambe Jaise Khari Hai, and Hum Pyaar Karne Wale. Madhuri Dixit Nene is also the narrator of the film whereas Baba Azmi is the cinematographer.

