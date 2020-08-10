Aamir Khan Lands In Turkey To Begin Shooting For 'Laal Singh Chaddha', See Pics

Aamir Khan was spotted at the Turkey International Airport posing with some fans and officials. The actor looked amazing in his grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants as he landed in the country. Several fan pages of Amir Khan have got the pictures of the actor and thus have been sharing them ever since. The actor was all smiles as he posed for several pictures with his fans at the airport. According to several news portals, Aamir Khan has landed in Turkey in order to resume the shooting for his film Laal Singh Chaddha after almost 5 months.

Aamir Khan lands in Turkey to begin shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Forrest Gump in which Tom Hanks originally played the titular role. Aamir Khan has been vocal about his love for the script of the original film and thus fans are eager to watch him essay the role of Laal Singh Chaddha. According to many news portals, the Punjab shooting of the film was halted abruptly due to the pandemic which later on caused the lockdown. Thus the shooting has now begun in Turkey after almost five months. According to Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor Khan too was spotted outdoors, however, it is yet unsure as to when she will begin her schedule for shooting the film.

NEW PIC@aamir_khan resumes #LaalSinghChaddha shoot in Turkey pic.twitter.com/vjheNtCqde — Aamir Khan Official FC Kolkata (@AamirFanKolkata) August 8, 2020

In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be changing his looks from time to time depending on the decade he is in. Thus speaking about this to the same media outlet, Aamir Khan revealed that he may soon lose around 20 kilos for the character. Speaking about the story of the film, Aamir Khan stated that he personally loved Forrest Gump and called it a wonderful story. He added that the life-affirming story is a movie one can watch with the entire family. He also added that he personally loved the script of the movie and began appreciating the sheer brilliance of the film. Aamir Khan also added that the only challenge one faces when doing a character like Forrest Gump is finding the “Sur” of the character, according to the news portal. Laal Singh Chaddha has been produced by Aamir Khan himself along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The original release date the film was expected to be in December, however, due to the halt in the shooting process, the dates may get pushed further.

