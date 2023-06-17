Abhay Deol Grooves To Gal Mithi Mithi Bol On Nephew Karan Deol’s Sangeet Ceremony | WATCH

Abhay Deol joined his family in the celebrations of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s sangeet ceremony. The actor shook a leg on one of his most popular songs at the ceremony. Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra also grooved at the sangeet ceremony.

Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with Drisha Acharya later this month.

Pre-wedding festivities of the couple kickstarted on June 12.

The couple got engaged in February.

Abhay Deol and other family members of the Deol clan joined the celebrations.

Abhay Deol shakes a leg on his song from Aisha

Abhay Deol gave a solo performance at the sangeet ceremony of his nephew Karan Deol on June 16. The actor donned a pink coloured suit for the celebrations. He took on the stage to perform a dance on the song Gal Mithi Mithi Bol, from his film Aisha.

Abhay took on the stage amid thunderous applause and cheer. A video of the same is going viral on social media. Other members of the family also took to the stage to perform for the bride and groom.

The father of the groom flaunts his signature dance moves

Sunny Deol is one elated father of the groom and videos from the sangeet ceremony are proof. The actor channelled his classic style to take on the dance floor on his infamous song - Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. He even incorporated the signature dance moves from the original song in his performance.

Apart from Sunny and Abhay Deol, Karan’s uncle Bobby Deol also took on the dance floor. He put up a special performance with his wife at the sangeet ceremony. What also caught the attention of netizens is an energetic performance delivered by actor Ranveer Singh with the groom on the song Dil Le Gayi Kudi. Karan's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra too danced to his song Yamla Pagla Deewana.