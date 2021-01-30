Priyadarshan's Birthday: Here Is A Quiz On His Movies For The Director's Fans

Priyadarshan is one of the most legendary filmmakers of India. Throughout his career which spans over three decades, he has given us so many hit films to cherish. Priyadarshan's movies always have the right mixture of comedy, romance, and action. Priyadarshan's movies are mainly in Hindi and Malayalam languages. Although, he has made several Tamil and Telugu language films as well. Priyadarshan turns 64 years old on January 30. So we have formed a quiz on Priyadarshan's birthday. Take the following quiz on Priyadarshan's movie trivia to check how well do you know his filmography.

Priyadarshan's Birthday Quiz

The following Priyadarshan's quiz will be based on facts and Priyadarshan's movie trivia.

1) A man sells a lottery ticket to one customer, the customer shockingly hits a jackpot. However, the man dies upon hearing the news of him winning the jackpot and now the lottery seller wants the jackpot.

Hulchul

Hera Pheri

Malamaal Weekly

Dhol

2) When a man returns from the U.S and insists on staying at the ancestral home but certain ghostly incidents terrify him. He calls his friend for help.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Khatta Meetha

Garam Masala

Billu Barber

3) A man and a woman from feuding families pretend to fall in love, as a revenge plan. However, chaos follows when their fake romance suddenly turns into reality.

Khatta Meetha

Hulchul

Kyon Ki

Rangrezz

4) Three unemployed men find the solution to all their problems when a kidnapper calls them. However, things don't go as planned.

Garam Masala

Bhaagam Bhag

Dhol

Hera Pheri

5) The story of a group of misfits whose misconception about each other's background gives rise to chaos and hilarious outcomes.

Tezz

Aakrosh

Hungama

Bumm Bumm Bole

6) Two unlucky men try to kidnap a wealthy businesswoman's dog to demand a hefty ransom from her. However, things don't go as planned when the dog goes missing.

De Dana Dan

Mere Baap Pehle Aap

Garam Masala

Chup Chup Ke

7) Two unemployed men squabble with each other to get a part as a hero in a theatrical troupe. However, the heroine of the troupe exits the play due to unforeseen circumstances. The troupe's master has to find a new heroine for future performances.

Garam Masala

Bhaagam Bhag

Dhol

Billu Barber

8) A man suddenly finds himself in possession of an empty flat, he is engaged to a girl but convinces three different women that he is the right partner for them

Garam Masala

Dhol

Chup Chup Ke

Hungama

9) A debt-ridden young man attempts suicide but suddenly his luck turns upside down when his fake acting of being deaf and mute gets him a job as a servant in the mansion

Dhol

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Chup Chup Ke

Billu Barber

10 ) When a famous Bollywood star visits a small village, a poor hairdresser claims that they were once childhood friends and soon he becomes a center of attraction.

Hera Pheri

Tezz

Dhol

Billu Barber

Answer Key to the Priyadarshan's Quiz

1) Malamaal Weekly

2) Bhool Bhulaiyaa

3) Hulchul

4) Hera Pheri

5) Hungama

6) De Dana Dan

7) Bhaagam Bhag

8) Garam Masala

9) Chup Chup Ke

10) Billu Barber

Image Credits - Press Trust of India (PTI)

