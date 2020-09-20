Abhimanyu Singh's Birthday: Here Are Top 5 Memorable Bollywood Movies

Abhimanyu Singh has played a wide range of memorable roles in films over the years. He made his debut in Aks and went on to star in many other commercially and critically successful films. Let’s take a look at the list of Bollywood movies that Abhimanyu Singh has been a part of.

Abhimanyu Singh's Bollywood movies

Rakta Charitra

Rakta Charitra was a 2010-released political action thriller film based on the life of Paritala Ravindra. The movie was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and featured Vivek Oberoi playing the lead role of Pratap Ravi. Besides him, Sudeep, Shatrughan Sinha, Abhimanyu Singh, Radhika Apte, and others played supporting roles. The film was later made in Telugu and marked Vivek Oberoi’s debut in Telugu cinema.

Lakshya

Lakshya was a 2004-released war-drama movie directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles also had Abhimanyu Singh playing the role of Lt. Col. Pratap Singh (Adjutant, IMA). Hrithik essayed the role of Lieutenant (later acting Captain) Karan Shergill, who develops from an aimless young man into an army officer. The movie was a coming-of-age story that was set against a fictionalized backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.

Dhol

Dhol was a 2007-released comedy thriller movie helmed by Priyadarshan. The film featured Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Khemmu, Rajpal Yadav, Abhimanyu Singh, and Tiku Talsania in crucial roles. The movie was the official remake of the 1990 Malayalam flick In Harihar Nagar. The movie released on September 21, 2007, and received a mixed response from critics upon release.

Jannat

Jannat was a 2008-released crime romance film helmed by Kunal Deshmukh. The film featured Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles. Abhimanyu Singh played the role of Shakeel, who is considered as Abu Ibrahim’s sidekick. The movie was a huge success worldwide and received a positive response from critics and managed to do well at the box-office.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara!

The film was a collaboration between director Milan Luthria and producer Ekta Kapoor. This 2013 flick featured Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Although the film did not manage to perform well at the box-office, the music and the dialogues went on to grab massive attention from fans. Some of the memorable songs from the movie include Yeh Tune Kya Kiya and Tayyab Ali. Abhimanyu Singh plays the role of ACP Ashish Sawant in the film. Akshay Kumar was also nominated for the Best Actor Award in a negative role.

