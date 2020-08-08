Abhishek Bachchan Announces Recovery From COVID-19, Thanks Hospital Staff And Doctors

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that he has tested negative for COVID. He expressed gratitude for the doctors and the nursing staff at Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital in Mumbai where he has been admitted to the quarantine ward for the last 28 days. The actor was admitted to the hospital on July 11 along with his father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan after they had tested positive for coronavirus albeit with mild symptoms.

A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

Read | Abhishek Bachchan's care board reads 'no discharge plan'; Anil & other celebs send love

Read | 'Come on Bachchan, you can do it!': Abhishek shares his 'care board' from hospital

Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from the hospital on August 2 after he tested negative. along with the father-son duo, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya had also contracted the virus and were admitted to the same hospital. With Abhishek's recovery from COVID, the Bachchan family is now completely cured of the virus.

Read | Abhishek Bachchan's young fan has the most adorable way of praying for his recovery; Read

Read | Shweta Bachchan Nanda asks Abhishek to 'hang in there' as he shares 'colours of nature'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.