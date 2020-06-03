Ravi Shastri Shares 'ferocious' Clip Of Cyclone Nisarga From 'eye Of The Storm'

With the Cyclone Nisarga making landfall, Indian Cricket team's Head Coach Ravi Shastri shared a clip of the weather in Alibag on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Shastri remarked that he has never experienced anything like this as he shared the video which shows fallen trees and strong winds along with rainfall as well. Cyclone Nisarga is the first cyclone to hit Mumbai since 1891.

NDRF evacuates residents along Mumbai coastline

Ahead of the Cyclone Nisarga, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had started the evacuation operation from the high-risk areas on Mumbai seashore. The NDRF teams evacuated local residents near the seashore in Mumbai's Versova on Wednesday to safer places through buses, with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Eight units of NDRF and five units of the Indian Navy have been deployed at various locations in the main city and suburban Mumbai. NDRF has one team each in Colaba (Ward A), Worli (G/South), Bandra (H/East), Malad (P/South) and Borivali (R/North), and three teams in Andheri (K/West), as per BMC.

Around 35 schools have been turned into temporary shelters, and citizens are appealed to relocate there to ensure their safety, stated BMC. The local authorities have shifted 390 people to a relief camp set at a school in Alibaug, Raigad district, on account of the impending cyclone.

Maharashtra CM takes stock

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has taken stock of the situation along the western coast. The Chief Minister has been in constant contact with District Collectors on the western coast for updates about the impact. He has also been in constant touch with BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Ward Officers and issuing instructions to ensure that the cyclone causes minimum damage. The CM has given directions for maintaining a state of operational readiness and to ensure immediate rescue works as the cyclone moves from Mumbai and Thane to North Maharashtra.

