Abhishek Bachchan Misses Grandma Teji Bachchan On Her Birth Anniversary; See Pic

Abhishek Bachchan is known to be quite active on social media. Recently, he shared his grandmother’s photo with his fans and friends on the occasion of her birth anniversary. Read on to know more about this social media post.

Abhishek Bachchan shares grandmother’s photo

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his official social media handle and shared a photo of his grandmother Teji Bachchan. He posted it on the occasion of her birth anniversary. The actor captioned it saying that he missed her. In the caption, Jr Bachchan wrote, “Happy Birthday Dadi. I miss you”. This post has gone on to garner over 24 thousand likes within an hour of its posting. Here is the social media post by Bachchan:

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja On Zomato's New Period Leaves System: 'Better Late Than Never

Teji Bachchan was born on August 12, 1914, in Faisalabad, Pakistan. She was a social activist and was often considered a confidant to late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The former psychology professor married poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who was an English professor in the same college as Teji Bachchan, in the year 1941. Teji Bachchan passed away at the age of 93 back in December 2007.

ALSO READ | Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Janmashtami 2020, Shares A Devotional Post; See Here

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is set for several film shoots. Bachchan will be next seen in films like Bob Biswas, The Big Bull, Nimbu Mirchi, and Ludo. Bob Biswas is a drama film that will feature Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles. The film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and is a spin-off of Kahaani’s fictional character Bob Biswas. Fans of the actor are highly anticipating the release of the film, which is still in the filming phase.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Hails SC's Ruling That Daughters Have Equal Coparcenary Rights; See Post

The Big Bull, on the other hand, is a crime drama that will feature Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Samir Soni, Lekha Prajapati, among others, in pivotal roles. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is based on the true events that took place from 1990 to 2000. It focuses on Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. Fans are very eager for the release of this film.

ALSO READ | Milap Zaveri And Sanjay Gupta Hail BMC For Containing COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.