Abhishek Bachchan Seeks 'light At End Of Tunnel' As He Takes A Late-night Stroll

It has been over two weeks since Abhishek Bachchan and father Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the Coronavirus. They were admitted to Nanavati Hospital as soon as they tested positive. Going by his Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan has been enjoying taking walks around Nanavati and looking out of his windows. Take a look at his post.

Abhishek Bachchan's late-night adventure in Nanavati Hospital

Taking a late-night stroll in Nanavati, Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture on his social media. He posted a picture of the hospital lobby outside his room with a silver door at the end. He wrote in the caption, "Light at the end of the tunnel!

#latenightwalks". [sic]

Fans were quick to jump in the comments section and send prayers and positive vibes to the actor. Sister Shweta Bachchan also took the comments section to assure him that he would be home soon and commented, "Soon". Another user wrote, "Get well soon sir.. wish you both a very speedy recovery!".

Earlier, Abhishek shared a picture of a beautiful sunset and wrote in the caption, "Always believe that the sun will shine through! Always. #believe #bepositive". [sic] Fans and friends were quick to react and jumped in the comments section. Hrithik Roshan, designer Nachiket Barve, and Zoya Akhtar sent him virtual hugs with emojis. Saiyami Kher wrote, "waiting to see you and celebrate soon".

Fans were also commenting on the post and sending prayers for the actor. One user wrote, "get well super soooon both of you, your sunshine must have been waiting at home for both of you â¤ï¸". Another one wrote, "You shall overcome this and emerge stronger. We are praying for you".

As Abhishek Bachchan recovers from the virus, he has also been enjoying the success and appreciation that his digital debut Breathe: Into The Shadows has been receiving. The series was released on July 10, 2020, and is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Along with Abhishek Bachchan, the series also stars Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Shruti Bapna in crucial roles.

