Abhishek Bachchan Shares Quirky Fan Art Of Himself Defeating COVID-19 In Kabaddi Style

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently headed home after being tested negative for COVID-19. Besides his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan being ecstatic at the news of son being discharged, his fans too were overwhelmed with the news. Recently the Dhoom actor shared a quirky artwork that embraced the actor who recovered from COVID-19. The fan art showcased the actor challenging and defeating coronavirus, in Kabaddi style.

Abhishek Bachchan shares a quirky fan art

In the artwork on Instagram, a caricature of Abhishek Bachchan is seen shouting out loud at coronavirus by saying "Aur Le Panga." The poster shows the virus lying down defeated on the ground. 'Le Panga' is the catchline of the Kabaddi team owned by the ace actor. Apart from sharing the poster, Abhishek even thanked the artist who created the artwork and wrote that he didn’t know who has created it, but he was thankful to the person as the artwork was just amazing according to him.

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID, Amitabh Bachchan Says 'God Is Great'

Read: Chelsea FC 'moved' As Abhishek Bachchan 'not Well', Actor Hopes On Winning The FA Cup

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that he has tested negative for COVID. He expressed gratitude for the doctors and the nursing staff at Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital in Mumbai where he has been admitted to the quarantine ward for the last 28 days. The actor was admitted to the hospital on July 11 along with his father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan after they had tested positive for coronavirus albeit with mild symptoms.

Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from the hospital on August 2 after he tested negative. along with the father-son duo, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya had also contracted the virus and were admitted to the same hospital. With Abhishek's recovery from COVID, the Bachchan family is now completely cured of the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in the much-acclaimed series Breathe: Into the Shadows. The series also stars Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Hrishikesh Joshi, and Shruti Bapna in crucial roles. The series is based on a crime thriller genre, which is helmed by Mayank Sharma and bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Read: 'I’ll Beat This And Come Back Healthier': Abhishek Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Announces Recovery From COVID-19, Thanks Hospital Staff And Doctors

(Image credit: Abhishek Bachchan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.