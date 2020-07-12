Abhishek Bachchan shares update on Aishwarya, Aaradhya, parents' health from hospital

Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that actor-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has been admitted at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, along with father Amitabh Bachchan, who have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, he informed that Aishwaya and Aaradhya will be self-quarantining at their home in Juhu.

READ: BMC Earmarks Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow As Containment Zone; Sanitises Proximate Area

READ: Latest News: Amitabh's Bungalow Declared Containment Zone, Kapil Sibal On Rajasthan Crisis

Abhishek also shared that the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation had been apprised of their health status and were ‘doing the needful’. The Guru star added that his mother, actor Jaya Bachchan and the rest of the family members have tested negative.

Conveying his gratitude for the wishes and prayers for his health, AB Jr added that he and his father will be staying at the hospital as per the doctors' instructions. He also urged everyone to be remain cautious and safe, while following all the rules.

Here’s the tweet

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Abhishek's brother Shweta Bachchan and her children Navya and Agastya have also tested negative for COVID-19, it was reported before.

Meanwhile, civic authorities have sanitised the residential and office premises of Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu area after the megastar and his family members tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday. Contact-tracing was also being done, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The BMC teams were sanitising their residential and office premises per the standard operating procedures, the official said. A containment zone banner would also be put up outside the premises, he added. Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the Nanavati Hospital, where the veteran actor and his son were admitted, police said.

Some people tried to gather outside the hospital, but were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road there, a police official said.

Prayers and wishes poured in for Big B and Abhishek from across fraternities, right from stars of the film industry, sports and politicians. Most of them expressed their confidence that the father-son duo will win over coronavirus.

The hospital officials have issued statements with updates of Amitabh Bachchan's health since Sunday morning and have reassured that the actor is stable, is responding well to the treatment at the hospital, and was able to sleep well on Saturday night. Also, they have informed that the 77-year-old superstar will release 'Medical Bulletin' for his fans twice a day via his own social media handle.

(With PTI inputs)

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan Responding Well; India's Tally Nears 8.5 Lakh

READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Will Be Discharged If Tested Negative After 5 Days: BMC Chief

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.