Abhishek Bachchan Quips 'Kahan' To Twitter User's 'Abey Ja' Remark On Motivational Tweet

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan had a hilarious response to a social media user, who dropped a mean comment on his Monday Motivation photo. Recently, the star took to Twitter and posted an inspirational quote through his official handle. The actor responded with a sarcastic remark to a user after he wrote a rude comment on his post. Here is everything that you must know about Abhishek Bachchan’s reply.

Abhishek Bachchan's hilarious response to a mean comment

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a Monday Motivation picture through his official handle. However, a social media user dropped a mean comment on his post. So, the actor responded with a sarcastic remark on the picture. The internet user wrote, “Abey Ja na” on his tweet. Abhishek Bachchan replied to him by sarcastically asking, “Kahan?” Check out the actor’s response to a Twitter comment on his recent post:

Abey ja na — Rakesh Jha (@meet2rakesh) October 19, 2020

Kahan? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 19, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan shares Monday Motivation post

Previously, Abhishek Bachchan shared an inspirational quote through his official Twitter handle on October 19, 2020, Monday. It read, “It’s impossible, said pride. It’s risky, said experience. It’s pointless, said reason. Give it a try, whispered the heart”. In the caption accompanying his social media post, the actor used hashtags such as Monday Motivation, and Believe, alongside a flexed bicep emoticon. Check out Abhishek Bachchan’s recent post on the micro-blogging platform below:

Response to Abhishek Bachchan's photo

Within a couple of hours of sharing the social media post, Abhishek Bachchan received more than 187 Retweets, 11 Quote Tweets, and over 2,000 likes on the microblogging platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor shared their responses in the comment section. Many among them wrote how much they liked the actor’s words of wisdom, which he regularly shares every Monday. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, thumbs-up, claps, sparkle, heart-eyed smileys, and folded hands, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Abhishek Bachchan’s Monday Motivation quote that you must check out:

Thanks a lot for those words of wisdom you always share on mondays. — ☆.。.:*・°☆.。.:*・°☆.。.:* (@nnvvajm) October 19, 2020

