Baby Abhishek Bachchan's Hideout Was A Gulmohar Tree, Reveals Sister Shweta Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan returned home on Saturday after testing negative for the Coronavirus. Later, Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to her social media to share an adorable picture of baby Abhishek. In a conversation with cousin Namrita Bachchan in the comments, Shweta revealed Junior Bachchan's favourite hideout as a kid. Take a look at the post and the conversation.

Baby Abhishek Bachchan's hideout was a Gulmohar tree?

Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram to share a picture of baby Abhishek. In the picture, Abhishek Bachchan is seen dressed in a denim onesie topped with a white coloured shirt. The actor is sitting on a toy tractor as he innocently poses for a picture. Shweta simply used a black heart emoji in the caption for the picture.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID, Amitabh Bachchan Says 'God Is Great'

The Bachchan family was quick to start a conversation in the comments section. Talking to cousin Namrita Bachchan about a certain Gulmohar tree, Shweta revealed that whenever the actor went missing as a kid, they would go look for him near the tree. She further said that they were always right because he would always be found under the tree.

Namrita further added that it seems like the tree took a hit for Junior Bachchan this year. Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda also dropped down in the comments section. When he wrote 'Dhoom Dhoom' in reference to Abhishek's film, Shweta asked him to bring a 'little bit of originality' into his comments.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Negative; Shweta Bachchan, Hrithik, Varun Elated

Many friends from the industry also commented on Shweta Bachchan's post. As others commented with heart emojis, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Love you". Actor Sikandar Kher commented, "My Love" and director Farah Khan welcomed him home. Sending their wishes to the family, a fan wrote, "Lots of love to you allðŸ˜˜".

Shweta Bachchan earlier posted another baby picture with Abhishek Bachchan just ahead of Raksha Bandhan. As Abhishek is seen holding an umbrella, Shweta is seen trying to adjust a camera stand.

Penning down a sweet note for him, she wrote in the caption, "Couldn’t have asked for a better brother, or devoted sidekick, love you - (Been soo long I’m even missing your lectures) Get well, Get back home! ♥ï¸". [sic] The duo often shares adorable pictures with each other and share a great sibling bond as well.

ALSO READ | 'I’ll Beat This And Come Back Healthier': Abhishek Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19

ALSO READ | 'Come On Bachchan, You Can Do It!': Abhishek Shares His 'care Board' From Hospital

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.