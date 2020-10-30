Abhishek Bachchan To Join Forces With The Makers Of 2.0 & Indian 2 For His Upcoming Flick

Abhishek Bachchan is currently gearing up for the OTT release of his much-awaited film Ludo. However, Lyca Film productions have set eyes on the star for their next venture in Bollywood. According to reports by Pinkvilla, the production house is looking forward to making a Bollywood film with Abhishek Bachchan in the near future. The film is touted to be Abhishek Bachchan’s biggest film till date.

Abhishek Bachchan's new movie may join forces with makers of 2.0 and Indian 2

Lyca Productions, in the past, has bankrolled a number of big-budget films including Kaappaan and 2.0, featuring superstar Rajinikanth. The production house is currently working with Kamal Haasan for his next film titled Indian 2. It also has its hands full with Mani Ratnam’s multi starrer project titled Ponniyin Selvan. Amid all of this, the company has set its eyes on Bollywood and wishes to make a film with Abhishek Bachchan. It was reported by the news portal that the production house had set its goal in Bollywood a long time back when Akshay Kumar featured in Robot 2.0. Since then, the company has wished to develop projects in Bollywood at a Pan India scale, according to the news portal.

A source revealed more details about Abhishek Bachchan's new movie to the portal. It is believed that Abhishek will be seen as the main lead in the movie which will be a thriller. The production company is said to have been working on the project for quite some time now. Thus, when it approached Abhishek Bachchan for the part, the actor loved it and the entire concept that came with it. Abhishek Bachchan also was impressed with the ideas and prospects behind the project and thus will be seen in the film soon enough. The project is currently being touted as the biggest film featuring Abhishek Bachchan. The makers too have mentioned that they wish to make the film on a large scale. Currently, the makers have already decided on a working title for the film and named it as “65 Karats”, according to the news portal.

