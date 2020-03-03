Yami Gautam Takes On Haters After Being Criticised; Posts Pic With 'Japi & Gamosa'

Yami Gautam was criticised for 'disrespecting Assamese culture' after a video of her went viral where she was seen refusing a 'Gamosa' from an unknown man at the airport. The actor who was in Guwahati for the inauguration of the Great Guwahati Marathon has now posted a photo and her rebuttal.

Sharing a picture taking on all haters, Yami informed that she had a great time and was overwhelmed to see so many smiling faces. Further, she went on to thank the people for the 'Japi & Gamosa'

READ: Yami Gautam Clarifies On Being Accused Of Insulting Assam By Refusing Gamosa At Guwahati

Yami Gautam's rebuttal?

Had a great time flagging off ‘Great Guwahati Marathon’ -2020 ! Was so good to see so many smiling faces & hence could feel the love ! Thank you for this beautiful ‘Japi’ & ‘Gamosa’ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8uSdS0Gj4U — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020

The actress came under the spotlight after a video of her allegedly insulting a fan offering her a 'Gamosa' at the Guwahati airport went viral. As Yami Gautam landed at the Guwahati airport, a fan approached her with Assam’s traditionally woven ‘Gamosa’ (a white rectangular piece of cloth with a distinctive red border and floral motifs) and tried to put it on her neck as a greeting.

READ: Yami Gautam's Net Worth After Her Hit Film 'Bala' Will Leave You Astounded

Yami instantly pushed him away and walked ahead. As the video went viral, a section of people started bashing Yami Gautam for disrespecting Assam's article of significance. Clarifying her stance on the same, Yami took to her Twitter handle and wrote that her reaction was 'simply self-defense' and she didn't intend on hurting anyone's sentiments.

The Bollywood actor also said that it was 'insensitive' to react to a single-sided story and spread hate. She concluded by saying, 'peace and respect' and reassured that she loves Assam and shall 'always keep coming back'.

Fans supported her clarification on the video and said, "Completely Agree! He should have asked permission before. Whoever objecting, consider yourself in her shoes. Will you allow an unknown person to come and do whatever he/she wants to. It's a big NO. Moreover, she's a woman. We need to give them their space which everyone deserves."

READ: Yami Gautam Opens Up On Being 'overlooked' & Not Being Nominated For 'Bala'

READ: Yami Gautam's Entire Acting Journey, From Television To Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.