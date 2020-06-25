Amrita Arora Wishes Karisma Kapoor On Her B'day, Calls Her 'unwavering, Loyal' Friend

The 90s Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor turned 46 today. Several fans took to social media to wish the Bollywood actress on her special day. Karisma Kapoor’s birthday was made even more special when her close friends from Bollywood wished her on the occasion. Bollywood actress Amrita Arora Ladak recently shared an Instagram post for Lolo’s birthday. The post features Amrita and Karisma in a selfie.

ALSO READ: Sisters Malaika Arora & Amrita Arora Pen Sweet B'day Wishes For Karisma Kapoor; See Posts

Lolo appears to be pouting in the picture while she also appears to be making a peace gesture with her hand. The post features Amrita in a light yellow shirt whereas Kapoor seems to be wearing a black top decorated with deep blue glitter. Amrita not only wished Karisma in her caption but also mentioned that she was an 'unwavering, loyal, and strong person'. Amrita’s caption read "Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ❤️ To my unwavering, loyal, strong voice of reason person ... we love you".

Amrita also captioned the post with several heart emoticons. Several fans wished Karisma Kapoor by commenting on Arora’s post. Further, Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor also liked Amrita Arora’s post.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Karisma Kapoor Had Almost Signed Sangharsh But Did Not Do It For THIS Reason

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Or Karisma Kapoor: Who Rocked All-white Manish Malhotra Saree Better?

Birthday wishes:

Amrita Arora’s photos on Instagram evidently reveal the strong bond of friendship shared between veteran actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita herself. Several people from the film fraternity took to social media to wish Lolo on her special day. One of the most special posts was the one shared by Lolo’s sister Bebo a.k.a Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Bebo’s Instagram video featured childhood photographs of the sister-duo in addition to family throwback pictures. Kareena captioned the post as “To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! ❤May our morning phone chats last forever ❤”

Further, Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora also posted gorgeous Instagram stories on the occasion of her bestie’s birthday. While one of her pictures featured Lolo and herself in royal outfits, another featured Karisma Kapoor’s girl gang. In addition, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to Instagram to wish Karisma Kapoor on her birthday.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Shares Throwback Dance Video From Her Film, Asks Fans To Guess The Song

Promo Image Source: Amrita Arora’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.