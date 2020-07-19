Adhyayan Suman praises Kangana Ranaut after interview, clarifies he doesn't have 'agenda'

Kangana Ranaut is receiving support not just from netizens, but also from celebrities after her sensational interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday. Apart from veteran actor Simi Garewal, another name to back the actress was Adhyayan Suman. With Shekhar Suman raising the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Adhyayan called Kangana ‘brave’ for her statements, and hoped it could help get 'justice' for the late actor.

Taking to Twitter, Adhyayan wrote that it was time for the ‘rules to change’. The Jashn actor added that his father’s efforts ‘won’t go in vain’ and that ‘truth shall prevail,’ apart from using hashtags like #justiceforSushantforum and #KanganaSpeaksToArnab.

With Adhyayan-Kangana’s relationship ending in a bitter break-up amid sensational allegations a few years ago, he clarified that it’s ‘important to leave your past aside’. The actor added that it was time to ‘evolve as human beings’. He stated that he was just ‘supporting a voice’ that can get them closer to a CBI probe for Sushant.

Adhyayan cleared the air that he did not have any agenda by supporting his ex-girlfriend, and shut any assumptions of it being a promotional stunt, as he asserted that he did not have a film releasing.

Here are the tweets

BRAVE ! ..... #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #KanganaRanaut Time for the rules to change ! I know shekhar jis efforts won’t go in vain now ! Truth shall prevail ! #SushanthSinghRajput #justiceforSushantforum #shekharsuman — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 19, 2020

Sometimes it’s important to leave your past aside ! It’s important we revolve as human beings ! Im just supporting a voice I feel will get us one step closer to a cbi inquiry for #SushantSinghRajpoot period . And no I don’t have an agenda and I don’t have a film releasing ! — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 19, 2020

*evolve as human beings — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 19, 2020

A few days ago too, Adhyayan had praised Kangana for her accomplishments despite facing odds and hailed her efforts in taking on the big names.

Shekhar Suman has been among the names to seek a CBI enquiry into Sushant’s death, even launching a forum for him. The veteran had even visited Sushant’s family in Patna, and met politician Tejashwi Yadav, while claiming that his attempts to meet Bihar and Maharashtra Chief Ministers went futile. He urged netizens not to believe the police's version and continue to raise their voice.

Meanwhile, Kangana exposed the ‘movie mafia’ and took names of Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar, and accused them of ‘systematically sabotaging’ Sushant’s career in the interview with Republic TV. Not mincing any words to call it a ‘murder’, she urged Mumbai Police to question them in the case. The Tanu Weds Manu star also narrated instances when the filmmakers had ‘humiliated’ her.

