Aditi Rao Hydari Pays Beautiful Tribute To Her Dance Guru, Shares Dance With No Music

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a beautiful dance video that she made as a tribute to her teacher Leela Samson. The actor captioned the post with insightful thoughts about her connection with dance and said, "And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.".

She shared, "While I was recording a teermanam (dance step) for my guru Leela Samson's birthday, I suddenly turned off the music. The sound of the water flowing reminded me of this Ardhanareeshwara ashtakam, which was choreographed by her. Flowing water, flowing movement and gender fluidity - the philosophy of Ardhanareeshwara. While I’m making quite a mess of her stunning choreography, going back to something I’ve done since I was five, feels as natural as breathing. ❤️ #dance #dancelife"

Have a look:

With the nationwide lockdown in force due to the coronavirus pandemic, social media seems to be the only outlet for Bollywood actors to express themselves in the most creative way possible. Earlier last month, the Bollywood diva had shared a video of herself enchanting her fans and followers by singing the old Hindi song 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin' (Don't leave yet, the heart isn't fulfilled). Aditi had put a hilarious caption to the video where she claimed that she is "Trying reverse psychology on a psycho virus".

Have a look:

On Sunday, Aditi Rao Hydari informed her fans that she has crossed the five million mark in terms of followers on Instagram. She also shared a colourful boomerang video of herself as she announced her happiness to her 'strong fam' and gave them a virtual hug.

Have a look:

What's next for Aditi Rao Hydari?

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari recently announced that her upcoming Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum will be releasing on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film is in the post-production stage and stars actors like Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film has been written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and will soon hit the virtual screens.

