Aditi Rao Hydari Sends Out Virtual Hugs As She Crosses 5 Mn Followers On Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari recently crossed 5 million followers on Instagram. The actor took to social media to express her delight over the same. She also sent out virtual hugs to all her followers as she uploaded a fun little video of herself celebrating the achievement.

Aditi Rao Hydari crosses five million followers mark

Aditi Rao Hydari recently informed her fans that she has crossed the five million mark in terms of followers on Instagram. She put up a little boomerang video of herself as she announced the news. She could be seen playing with colour fog bombs in the video. She can be seen twirling with her hands stretched out in the air as she let yellow and blue fog out of the fog bombs. Aditi can be seen dressed in a pair of light blue ripped jeans and white top along with a light blue denim jacket in the video. The words thank you also appear on the video.

In the caption for the post, Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen thanking the people who have helped her cross the five million mark. She received lots of wishes and blessings in the comments section of the post. Most of her fans congratulated her as they expressed their love for their favourite star through words and emoticons. Have a look at the post from Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram here:

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari recently announced that her upcoming Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum will be releasing on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film is in the post-production stage and stars actors like Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film has been written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and will soon hit the virtual screens.

Image Courtesy: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

