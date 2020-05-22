Aditi Rao Hydari Takes Up The Red Dot Challenge To Put A Full Stop To Period Shaming

Aditi Rao Hydari recently lent her support to an initiative started by UNICEF India in an attempt to put a stop to period shaming. She took up the red dot challenge and also urged her fans to take up the same so that people speak opens about periods. The challenge was also previously taken by actors Diana Penty and Kubra Sait.

Aditi Rao Hydari takes up the red dot challenge

Aditi Rao Hydari recently posted a picture taking up the red dot challenge to put period shaming to rest. The initiative was started because of the stigma attached to periods as a concept. Lack of knowledge and misinformation about the natural phenomenon make people look down upon women. To put an end to such misconceptions, UNICEF India came up with the challenge that involves people drawing a huge red dot in the middle of their palms. Aditi Rao Hydari recently posted a monochrome picture where she could be seen showing off the red dot drawn on her palm. The entire picture is in black and white except for the red dot that she is showing off. She can be seen dressed casually in a denim jacket as she is settled at home during the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown.

Read Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Becomes First Malayalam Film To Get OTT Release

Also read Aditi Rao Hydari Sends Out Virtual Hugs As She Crosses 5 Mn Followers On Instagram

In the caption for the post, Aditi Rao Hydari has asked people to stop period shaming in every way possible. She has also urged her fans to take a stand as it is high time that people start talking about the issue. Aditi Rao Hydari has received a lot of appreciation for the post in the comments section. Have a look at the picture from Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram handle here.

Previously, Diana Penty had taken up the red dot challenge and posted about the same on her social media. In the picture posted, she could be seen showing her support by showing off the red dot drawn on her palm as she asked her fans to stop period shaming and also encouraged others to do the same. Have a look at the post on Diana Penty's Instagram here.

Read Are Masaba Gupta & Aditi Rao Hydari's Ex-husband Satyadeep In A Relationship?

Also read Aditi Rao Hydari Pays Beautiful Tribute To Her Dance Guru, Shares Dance With No Music

Image Courtesy: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.