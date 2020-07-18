Newsmakers Today: Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri At Stake, Aditya Chopra To Be Probed & More

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on every working sector, entertainment being the most affected out of all. This is because the filming and production of several projects have been put on a halt currently. However, there are some events that took place today that are making it to the top news. Here are some of the daily entertainment news for today, July 18, 2020.

Daily Entertainment Recap – July 18, 2020

Kangana Ranaut ready to give her Padma Shree and speaks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Kangana Ranaut recently had a conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. She said that ready to return her Padma Shri if she can't justify her words in the public domain. During the conversation, Kangana also said that she feels the police investigation that is going on is a sham. She also named some of the top producers of the Bollywood industry including “Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand” and claimed that these people are too powerful to be summoned for questioning.

Kangana also spoke about how some producers try and harass the actors who refuse to do their movies. But she also added that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not one of those. Kangana feels like that because he did not “gang up” on her for not doing Padmaavat.

Himanshi Khurana shares COVID report on social media

Since the past few days, Himanshi Khurana was not feeling well thus she opted to go for a COVID-19 test. Himanshi’s manager has now uploaded the test reports on her Twitter handle. The reports show the Himanshi Khurana has not been infected with the coronavirus. Her manager shared a picture of the COVID-19 report and wrote, ”Thank you for all your prayers and love and showing concern towards her health. @realhimanshi's report for covid-19 is negative. Grateful to that almighty”. Seeing this, a number of her fans got extremely happy to see their favourite star has not been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Thankyou for all your prayers and love and showing concern towards her health. @realhimanshi 's report for covid-19 is negative.

Grateful to that almighty 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TXmRkU0wFJ — Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) July 17, 2020

Marvel's message for a 6-year brother who saved his sister

Marvel cast recently took to their social media to send their best wishes to the young brother who tried to save his younger sister from a dog attack. Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Tom Holland and a number of other actors who played prominent roles in the MCU recorded a video for the 6-year old. The videos were uploaded from the account named after Nikki Walker. See videos here.

Justin Bieber Wins The First Round Of Lawsuit To Subpoena Twitter & Identify Accusers

Justin Bieber made it to the headlines for winning the first round of lawsuit against fake sexual assault allegations. A Twitter user had accused Justin Beiber of sexually assaulting her. According to the Twitter user, this happened back in 2014 when Bieber was just 20 years old. Daniella, the Twitter user, did not reveal her last name and she wrote that she was 'sexually assaulted without consent'. Just days after this, another girl, Kadi claimed that she was also sexually assaulted by the Sorry singer. Justin soon replied to the allegations and said that there is no truth to the sexual assault story and denied it completely.

Aditya Chopra Questioned By Mumbai Police for Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has started a new fire against the nepotism in the Bollywood film industry. A number of celebrities have also been called by the police for questioning regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Recently Aditya Chopra was spotted outside Mumbai police station as he was called for questioning. YRF as a company to has been in talks when it comes to Sushant’s death. YRF casting director, Shanoo Sharma and former employee, Aashish Singh were also questioned regarding the same.

