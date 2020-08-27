Aditya Chopra To Make A YRF Museum For The Banner's Memorable Movies? Read

YRF movies hold a special place among all the Bollywood movie lovers' hearts. The fans of YRF movies are intrigued by the unique filmmaking of the classics such as Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge among others. The fans of YRF movies are in for a huge treat as they are expected to get the first-ever museum of Bollywood dedicated to all the YRF movies that have been made till date. A report by Hindustan Times mentioned that as part of YRF’s 50 years in Bollywood, filmmaker Aditya Chopra is all set to unveil his plans of a museum that will be dedicated to YRF movies. Here is everything you need to know about the YRF museum.

Aditya Chopra to build a YRF museum?

The report added that there are plans of YRF museum to be made at the earliest. It will be made under the name of Aditya Chopra’s family banner. The entire concept of this YRF museum is part of YRF’s 50 years celebrations. They are expected to take off on the 88th birth anniversary of Aditya Chopra’s father Yash Chopra. The report added that there are huge plans to unveil the YRF museum where people will have access to experience the legacy of several classics and popular movies made under the YRF banner. The report mentioned that it is Aditya Chopra’s dream to have a YRF museum.

In terms of the grandness and visual appeal, the proposed YRF museum is can be compared to a museum like the Fox Lot in Los Angeles, the report added. The Fox Lot museum at the LA studios houses several memorable things related to movies like costumes, rare posters, memorabilia, pictures, videos, and the entire film history. Yash Chopra’s movies have a huge history.

The museum will enable the fans of these movies to relive those special moments. Some of the never seen before history and nostalgia can be experienced by the fans through this YRF museum. The announcement of the YRF museum by Aditya Chopra is expected to be made as part of YRF’s 50 years celebration.

Promo image credits: A still from Chaandni

