Aditya Chopra To Postpone The YRF Golden Jubilee Gig To Support Theatres?

YRF movies hold a special place among all the Bollywood moviegoers' hearts. Currently, the team at Yash Raj Films (YRF) studios is working hard as they have lined up several events for the studio’s golden jubilee celebration which is going to kick start on Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary which falls on September 27. Now, as per reports, Aditya Chopra, who is the production house head, is going to unveil the upcoming slate of films, titled YRF At 50, on this special occasion.

Aditya Chopra in support of theatres?

A source told Midday that Aditya Chopra recently came up with a new plan -- as a mark of his support to the exhibition sector. The reports state that the producer will announce the movies in theatres only after they are up and running again. Many films which have been lined up for release include Pathan, the third installment of the Tiger franchise featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and a yet-untitled comedy with URI actor Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar.

Aditya Chopra revealed that even though there is uncertainty about when theatres will reopen across the country, he has deferred the announcement so that it can be done on the silver screen. The creative team of YRF has shot an elaborate audio-visual of the YRF slate which will be played in cinemas before each movie. In opting for a dramatic announcement, producer Aditya Chopra also wished to send out the message that none of his films will pursue a digital premiere.

Aditya Chopra to build a YRF museum?

A few days back, a report by Hindustan Times mentioned that as part of YRF’s 50 years in the Hindi film industry, filmmaker Aditya Chopra is now gearing up to unveil his plans of YRF museum that will be dedicated to YRF movies. If reports are to be believed, then there is a plan of YRF museum to be made at the earliest. The report states that It will be made under the name of Aditya Chopra’s family banner and the entire concept of it will be a part of YRF’s 50 years celebrations.

