Aditya Narayan’s Best Scenes From The Iconic Film 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai'

Aditya Narayan is one of the most popular television show hosts and playback singers in Bollywood today. He is also the son of veteran singer, Udit Narayan. Since his childhood, Aditya Narayan has been a part of many Bollywood films. Aditya Narayan is currently hosting the 11th season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol.

ALSO READ | Aditya Narayan’s Total Net Worth Will Surely Surprise You; Details Inside

One of his most popular stints is his role in the Salman Khan starrer, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Aditya Narayan played the role of Salman’s previously unknown son, Kabir. The chemistry between the on-screen duo of Salman Khan and Aditya Narayan was widely appreciated by many critics and the audience alike. Aditya's performance in the film was lauded by the audience and the cute Kabir managed to sway our hearts.

Best scenes of Aditya Narayan from Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

1. In this scene, Salman Khan tried to get rid of Aditya Narayan by leaving him to an orphanage. Even after Kabir pleads him, Salman still leaves him. However, after he leaves, Kabir troubles the orphanage principal and even leaves his dog to bite him. Kabir finally then managed to get out of the orphanage and also takes back the money that his father had given to the principal.

ALSO READ | Are Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan Still Going Strong Post Udit Narayan Calling It A Gimmick?

2. Aditya Narayan engages in a fun game of chess with Anupam Kher. The former ends up winning the game for the fourth time and Kher’s reaction to the same is too hilarious. Johnny Lever is also seen watching how the young kid beats his grandfather at the game.

ALSO READ | BTS Footage Shows Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan All Set To Tie The Knot On 'Indian Idol'

3. This one-minute scene from Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai is probably one of the best scenes. In this scene, both Salman Khan and Aditya Narayan are bonding with one another. They are seen playing outdoors, fishing and even having a lovely picnic.

ALSO READ | Aditya Narayan's Digital Debut, LIV Shout-Out Will Go Live This Valentines Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.