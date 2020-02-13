Aditya Narayan's Digital Debut, LIV Shout-Out Will Go Live This Valentines Day

Internet streaming has become one of the most popular content consumption methods in India. Sony Liv is one of the OTT content platforms in India and they have now up to their game by releasing India’s first singing reality original series on a streaming platform.

The makers of the show have finalised one of the most experienced celebrities to be their show’s host, Aditya Narayan. The celebrity host, Aditya Narayan is going to make his digital debut with Sony Liv’s reality musical original.

Dekhiye ek unmissable musical celebration jiska naam hai #LIVShoutout. New beats pe old songs, ek anokhi jugalbandi, aapke favourite host #AdityaNarayan ke saath. Download kijiye #SonyLIV aur dekhiye yeh show, premiering 14th Feb, exclusively on the app.#SingingShow #NewShow pic.twitter.com/mY6mZJtTBG — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) February 12, 2020

Aditya Narayan to be LIV Shout-Out's host

Sony Liv’s LIV Shout-Out show is going to feature a number of artists from Indian Idol who are going to perform the yesteryear’s most popular songs for the audience. The show is going to premiere this Valentine’s Day where artists like Salman Ali, Nitin Kumar, Neelanjana Ray, Ankush Bhardwaj, and Ankona Mukherjee are going to portray their singing skills.

The show has been commissioned for a total of eight episodes for its first season and two episodes will go live every Thursday starting February 14, 2020. Fans have been extremely supportive to see their Indian idol host make his digital debut.

#Guys check out the first look from our new show on @SonyLIV India#LivShoutOut which will be streaming live from 14th Feb only on Sony LIV. So please download and subscribe. @adityanarayanofficial pic.twitter.com/XGy1AJYnOA — Ankush Bhardwaj (@ANKUSH_00007) February 12, 2020

