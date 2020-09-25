Aditya Narayan Reveals He Did Not Get Work For 6 Years Even After Hit Songs In 'Ram Leela'

Aditya Narayan is one of the multi-talented artists in the entertainment industry. Apart from his soulful voice, he is also known for his acting skills and also for hosting TV shows. The singer recently talked about his struggle as a singer in an interview with Bollywood Life. He shared that even though his father Udit Narayan is a renowned name in the music industry, he still had to look for work as an outsider. Here is what Aditya Narayan had to say about his struggle and not getting any work even after delivering some hit numbers.

Aditya Narayan on not getting work

In his interview, Aditya Narayan was asked about if he has ever been denied work or if he was ever taken for granted by people in the entertainment industry thinking that he is Udit Narayan’s son. Aditya Narayan said that he started getting work after 25 years. He added that he was called last year by AR Rahman for recording after 20 long years and this year he has sung songs for Vishal Shekhar. Talking about them, Aditya Narayan said that he has known Vishal Shekhar since he was 18. They were also the judges of the show he was hosting and yet he did not get any work from them at the time.

Talking about his struggle, Aditya Narayan shared that after his songs from Ram Leela, he met several music directors like Pritam, Vishal Shekhar, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, but still he could not get any work. Aditya Narayan revealed that even after delivering two big hits like Tattad Tattad and Ishqiyaon Dhishqiyaon in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela, nobody gave him any work for six years.

In his interview, Aditya Narayan also shared that he recently launched his father Udit Narayan on a digital platform with his new song Tere Bagair. The song is being received well by the audiences. He still feels that he has a long way to go in achieving his dream of becoming a popular playback singer. When asked about the popular notion that star kids have it easy in the entertainment industry, Aditya Narayan simply recited the lines of popular song, Kuch to log kahenge

Promo Image Credits: Aditya Narayan Instagram

