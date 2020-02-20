Aditya Narayan's Songs In The Horror-thriller 'Shaapit' Will Keep You Mesmerized

Aditya Narayan has been mesmerizing his audience by his wondrous singing performances and incredible anchoring skills. The singer has also been seen creating his persona as an actor in various movies since his childhood. He was recently seen adorning the stage with his anchoring talent on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Many reports talked about Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's rumoured "Jodi" and their alleged romance surprised the town like a storm.

While ascending in his career, Aditya Narayan has aced the lead role in a horror film called Shaapit. The movie also stars Shweta Agarwal and it was released in the year 2010. He sang many soothing songs that still sustain a valuable place in the playlist of many. Here is a list of songs sung by Aditya Narayan in the horror drama, Shaapit.

Kabhi Na Kabhi Miloge

The romantic song became the favourite of many lovers as it connects beautifully with many listeners. The lyrics were given by Sameer and the heartwarming music was given by Chirantan Bhatt. The duet song became unimaginably wonderful when Aditya Narayan and Suzzanne Dmello gave their voice to it.

Chaahata Dil Tumko

With pleasing music by Chirantan Bhatt and meaningful lyrics by Sameer and Jaspreet Kohli, this song stole many hearts. Singer Aditya Narayan has created magic with his melodious voices. The song presents care and love with its utmost tenderness.

Shaapit Hua

The young singer proved that he is incredibly multi-talented by creating this song all by himself. From music, lyrics to singing this song, Aditya magically created a track that instantly found its place in hearts of many fans. The song is based on presenting strong emotions and the will of not letting go. It has an influential music that tricks the mind and body to groove effortlessly.

