Aditya Narayan Reveals Truth About Wedding With Neha Kakkar, Says 'Its All For The TRPs'

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are gaining a lot of attention due to their apparent 'relationship' and fun that goes around on the sets of Indian Idol. A new video shows Neha and Aditya getting married on the Indian Idol stage as everyone applauds. After this video went viral, the host finally came forward to shut down the speculations and tell what was going on on the sets.

Aditya Narayan says "It's all for the TRPs"

The video viral on Instagram shows Neha dressed in a red anarkali and Aditya in a pink sherwani as they are ready to exchange garlands. Vishal Dadlani is also standing with the contestants as they all wait to throw flower petals on the couple. There is also a pandit chanting mantras.

As per article in a leading daily, Aditya Narayan dismissed all wedding rumours in an interview with another news portal. The singer shared that neither Neha or himself has announced any wedding on their respective social media portals.

The host of the show said that if he will be taking such a big decision of his life, won't be announcing it himself? He said that getting married is a piece of big news to anyone and it is something that one will not hide at all. He also talked about the fact that all of these things started as fun and gimmicks and slowly things went too serious and out of control. Aditya also claimed that there are a lot of things going on on social media and that all of it is fake.

Aditya Narayan also talked about how no media person has approached them about the wedding. They didn't ask if the wedding is true or just a rumour. He said that when one watches two actors getting married, they don't expect them to have babies. It is all a part of a reality show and that it happens because of the TRPs of the show.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Snip

