Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Spotted In Doha After Cozy Date In Portugal

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been grabbing the attention of the internet with photos from their holiday circulating online. The couple, who were previously rumoured to be dating, have been caught candid from their romantic getaway. After the photo from their intimate date went viral a new video of the two started circulating.

3 things you need to know

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been rumoured to be dating since the last year.

The couple is currently on vacation in Portugal.

They first made a public appearance as a couple at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Aditya Roy Kapur steps back as fan poses with Ananya Panday in Doha

Continuing their romantic getaway, the couple has now been spotted in Doha. A video of the actors dressed in casual attire and visiting a tourist spot has surfaced. In the video, both actors donned sports caps which gave them a casual look.

In the video fans of the actors could be seen around them, requesting for photos. Ananya obliged clicking pictures with the bystanders, while Aditya refused. He waited patiently as fans hounded Ananya for pictures.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted at a date

Before their holiday in Doha, the couple was touring the cities of Portugal. On July 17, a photo of the couple on a romantic date went viral. In the photo, the actors can be seen lost in each other eyes amid a conversation. They were enjoying drinks at a restaurant in the city.

Before their drinks date in Lisbon, the couple was also caught in a romantic pose, overlooking the sunset. They even attended the Arctic Monkeys concert in Madrid together. News of the couple dating first circulated when they attend Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party together in 2022.