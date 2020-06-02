Ranveer Singh Reveals That He Was Once Dumped For Aditya Roy Kapur; Read Here

Ranveer Singh has been making it to the headlines for his some of his recent words. He revealed to a media portal that years ago, his heart was broken by a girl who left him for one of his colleagues from the film fraternity. Ranveer Singh confessed that his ex-girlfriend had dumped him for popular star Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranveer Singh revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur is not just his colleague but was also his classmate during their college days.

He also mentioned that Aditya Roy Kapur was extremely popular. Ranveer was crazy for his ex-girlfriend for around four to five years but then she decided to part ways with him and move on. Read more to know about Ranveer Singh's current love life.

Ranveer Singh and wife Deepika Padukone

Well, now Ranveer Singh is happily married to one of the most popular actors of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone. They have been extremely vocal about their love through their cute posts shared on their respective social media handles. Since the lockdown started, they have been sharing videos and photos from their personal life.

The fans have also been extremely loyal towards the celebrity couple. They have been uploading their views and thoughts about their posts. Here are some of the popular posts of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from their respective Instagram handles.

On the professional end, Ranveer Singh is currently prepping up for his upcoming film, ‘83. The film, '83 will revolve around the life of the famous Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev. The film stars popular faces of the industry including, Deepika Padukone, Hardy, Sandhu, Tahir Bhasin and Jiiva.

83 is being directed by Kabir Khan and is being produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishnuvardhan Induri under their respective production companies. Ranveer had also shared some pictures of stars and their character looks from the film. The fans have been extremely excited to see Ranveer Singh's 83 in theatres now.

But there might some push back because of the lockdown that has been imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. Here are some pictures shared by Ranveer Singh.

