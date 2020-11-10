Jeethu Joseph Quiz: As The Filmmaker Rings In His Birthday; Here's The Quiz For His Fans

Drishyam fame Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph is celebrating his 48th birthday on Tuesday, November 10. He became the first director whose project went on to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark in the Malayalam film fraternity. Jeethu has directed several distinct movies throughout his stellar career. On the occasion of the filmmaker’s birthday, here we have created a fun Jeethu Joseph quiz for all his ardent fans. Take the quiz to know intriguing details about his life and film career.

The Ultimate Jeethu Joseph Quiz

1) Which of the following mentioned Institute did Jeethu Joseph want to attend?

Amity University

Film and Television Institute of India

Symbiosis University

Jawaharlal Nehru University

2) What did Jeethu Joseph’s father want him to become?

Actor

Doctor

Engineer

Army Officer

3) Jeethu Joseph graduated from the Nirmala College located at Muvattupuzha. The director holds which of the following degree?

Bachelor’s degree in Arts

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce

Bachelor’s degree in Science

Bachelor’s degree in Economics

4) Jeethu Joseph married Linta and the couple share two children together. What is Linta's profession?

Costume designer

Producer

Director

Actor

5) Which of the following movie was the debut directorial of Jeethu Joseph?

Memories

Detective

Mummy & Me

My Boss

6) Jeethu Joseph predominantly works for the Malayalam film industry. However, which of the following Hindi film was helmed by the acclaimed director?

Ankur Arora Murder Case

Badla

The Body

Raman Raghav 2.0

7) Which of his following film became a turning point of Jeethu Joseph’s career and garnered him the Best Director award in several prestigious award functions?

Lakshyam

Papanasam

Life of Josutty

Drishyam

8) Which of the following Tamil action thriller flick was helmed by Jeethu Joseph?

Thambi

Vishwaroopam

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

Vikram Vedha

ALSO READ| Mohanlal Shares Picture Of 'Georgekutty And Family' From 'Drishyam 2', See Here

9) Jeethu Joseph started his career as an assistant director in the film Beebhathsam. Which of the following prominent filmmaker did he assist in the film?

Dileep

Jayaraj

Mohanlal

Prithviraj Sukumaran

ALSO READ| Mohanlal And Meena Sagar 'maintain Social Distance' On Sets Of 'Drishyam 2'

10) Jeethu Josephy is hailed in the South Indian film fraternity for his exceptional directorial work. But can you guess where was he born?

Chennai

Mangalore

Kerala

Karnataka

ALSO READ| Mohanlal, Meena And Team Wrap Up Shoot Of 'Drishyam 2', Director Expresses Gratitude

Answer Key:

Film and Television Institute of India Engineer Bachelor’s degree in Economics Costume designer Detective The Body Drishyam Thambi Jayaraj Kerala

ALSO READ| Mohanlal Starrer 'Drishyam 2' Shoot Proceeds In Full Swing, Meena Sagar Shares Fresh Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.