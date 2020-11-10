Last Updated:

Jeethu Joseph Quiz: As The Filmmaker Rings In His Birthday; Here's The Quiz For His Fans

On the occasion of the filmmaker’s birthday, here we have created a fun Jeethu Joseph quiz for all his ardent fans. Take the quiz to know intriguing details

Drishyam fame Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph is celebrating his 48th birthday on Tuesday, November 10. He became the first director whose project went on to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark in the Malayalam film fraternity. Jeethu has directed several distinct movies throughout his stellar career. On the occasion of the filmmaker’s birthday, here we have created a fun Jeethu Joseph quiz for all his ardent fans. Take the quiz to know intriguing details about his life and film career.

The Ultimate Jeethu Joseph Quiz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1) Which of the following mentioned Institute did Jeethu Joseph want to attend?

  • Amity University
  • Film and Television Institute of India
  • Symbiosis University
  • Jawaharlal Nehru University

2) What did Jeethu Joseph’s father want him to become?

  • Actor
  • Doctor
  • Engineer
  • Army Officer

3) Jeethu Joseph graduated from the Nirmala College located at Muvattupuzha. The director holds which of the following degree?

  • Bachelor’s degree in Arts
  • Bachelor’s degree in Commerce
  • Bachelor’s degree in Science
  • Bachelor’s degree in Economics

4) Jeethu Joseph married Linta and the couple share two children together. What is Linta's profession?

  • Costume designer
  • Producer
  • Director
  • Actor

5) Which of the following movie was the debut directorial of Jeethu Joseph?

  • Memories
  • Detective
  • Mummy & Me
  • My Boss
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6) Jeethu Joseph predominantly works for the Malayalam film industry. However, which of the following Hindi film was helmed by the acclaimed director?

  • Ankur Arora Murder Case
  • Badla
  • The Body
  • Raman Raghav 2.0

7) Which of his following film became a turning point of Jeethu Joseph’s career and garnered him the Best Director award in several prestigious award functions?

  • Lakshyam
  • Papanasam
  • Life of Josutty
  • Drishyam

8) Which of the following Tamil action thriller flick was helmed by Jeethu Joseph?

  • Thambi
  • Vishwaroopam
  • Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu
  • Vikram Vedha

9) Jeethu Joseph started his career as an assistant director in the film Beebhathsam. Which of the following prominent filmmaker did he assist in the film?

  • Dileep
  • Jayaraj
  • Mohanlal
  • Prithviraj Sukumaran

10) Jeethu Josephy is hailed in the South Indian film fraternity for his exceptional directorial work. But can you guess where was he born?

  • Chennai
  • Mangalore
  • Kerala
  • Karnataka
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Answer Key:

  1. Film and Television Institute of India
  2. Engineer
  3. Bachelor’s degree in Economics
  4. Costume designer
  5. Detective
  6. The Body
  7. Drishyam
  8. Thambi
  9. Jayaraj
  10. Kerala

