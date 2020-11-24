Director Abir Sengupta Reveals Details On Theatrical Release Of 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani's much-awaited film Indoo Ki Jawani is all set for a theatrical release on December 11, 2020. The makers of the film were earlier considering for an OTT premiere during the theatre shut down due to the pandemic and have now taken a call of waiting for a theatrical release as a mark of support to cinemas. Film’s director Abir Sengupta recently opened up about releasing the film in cinema halls and also spoke a bit about the film.

As quoted by Abir Sengupta’s PR team, the director said, "We believe that audiences are looking forward to the cinema experience. In today's difficult times, we need a dose of entertainment, and a fun-filled film like Indoo Ki Jawani will cater to those who want the big-screen experience.” Revealing details about releasing the film in theatres amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the director adds, "Nothing is more important than human lives, and I am sure theatre owners are taking adequate measures to ensure the audience's safety. So, I hope people will step into the theatres like before".

Abir Sengupta went on to talk about the concept of the film and how much he roots for these dating apps. He said, "The concept of dating has been changing with every passing generation. But we are in a time where right swipes allow you to meet so many people. There is gender equality as everyone can go ahead and find the right partner”. He adds, “I have come across many who have found their life partners on dating apps. But, at times, even right swipes can go wrong. So, one should take time before forming a judgment about the other person. I strongly believe in love and finding one's soulmate. Dating apps are a faster medium to find that person”.

About the film

Bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani, along with Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, Indoo Ki Jawani will mark the debut of Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta as a Hindi director. Along with Kiara Advani, the film will also star Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in crucial roles. Kiara will be seen playing the title role of a feisty Ghaziabad girl whose left and right swipes on the dating app lead to entertaining chaos.

(Story credit: Abir Sengupta's spokesperson/ PR team)

