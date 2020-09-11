Aftab Shivdasani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Currently Under Home Quarantine

The Coronavirus cases in India are continuously rising. Several celebrities have also tested positive in recent days. Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared that he has also tested positive for the virus after showing mild symptoms. Here is a look at Aftab Shivdasani’s Twitter post about his health.

Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID-19

Aftab Shivdasani took to his official Twitter handle and shared the news with everyone that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared a long message with a picture and gave an update about his health. He also emphasized on the need for social distancing, using masks and sanitizers. He also advised those who may have come in contact with him to get tested for COVID-19 just to be safe.

Aftab Shivdasani said, “Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently, I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab.” Here is a look at Aftab Shivdasani's Twitter.

Celebrities and fans wish for a speedy recovery

As soon as he shared the news on his twitter handle, a lot of fans tweeted in support of the actor. Many fans wished for a speedy recovery for Aftab Shivdasani. Actor Rahul Dev also took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, The very best meray bhai .. Have a speedy recovery.. love & strength to u” Atul Mohan also tweeted and said, “Please take care and stay strong.” Another user wrote, “Take care and recover soon....."Dr. Anmol" :-)” Here is a look at some of the reactions on Aftab Shivdasani’s Twitter.

The very best meray bhai .. Have a speedy recovery.. love & strength to u❤️ — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) September 11, 2020

Please take care and stay strong. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) September 11, 2020

Stay Safe Sir

U r a true hero and I am dam sure you will be recover soon 🙏🙏 — Shag 😊😊 (@Shag89811284) September 11, 2020

Wish you a speedy recovery :) take care — Dipti Shah (@Dipti_S) September 11, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Aftab Shivdasani Instagram

