Aftab Shivdasani Gives Glimpse Of Day Out With Baby Girl, Calls It 'Walking With Heaven'

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani recently delighted netizens with a lovable post of his daughter. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him strolling with his daughter in a zoo, while his wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani shot the video. He wrote, "Walking with Heaven". Take a look at Aftab Shivdasani's Instagram post.

In this video, Aftab Shivdasani took his daughter around in the zoo, showing her animals and scenery. He can be seen wandering around a beautiful lake, a botanic garden and similar peaceful places. The video was edited with tunes from The Next Place by Thomas Newman's album Meet Joe Black, released in 1998.

Fans pour in love, call it 'beautiful'

Many fans and followers have reacted to this adorable post by Aftab Shivdasani. Wife Nin Dusanj also dropped heart emoji in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Papa Aftab is with heaven on earth, Mama Nin recording the moment! God’s Blessings is always around!", while another commented, "Pure love! Sucha pleasure to see u walkin with the lil angel in such a heavenly place! #fanyou #loveyou". Check out more reactions below.

Image Credits: Aftab Shivdasani Instagram Comment Section

Aftab and wife Nin Dusanj recently had a girl baby together in London where they have been settled for a while. Recently, the actor spoke about his newborn and how they wanted to keep the pregnancy a low-key affair. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aftab Shivdasani shared his strategic planning for the entire pregnancy. He said that they wanted to keep it private and sacred. He also explained how the pandemic was a cause of worry but it gave the couple some time to themselves while they stayed protected from all that was going on outside.

What's next for Aftab Shivdasani?

Aftab Shivdasani was last seen in an international drama film Sulphur And White. The film released in March 2020 and stars Mark Stanley, Anna Friel, Dougray Scott, among the others. Aftab Shivdasani revealed that he was planning to get back to work in Mumbai soon. It is also said that he will soon resume filming for his web series Poison 2. He also is planning to work on his first production, Dhundh. Aftab Shivdasani has also been roped in for Tom Dick and Harry Returns.

