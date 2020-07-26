Riteish Deshmukh's Hilarious Dance Duet With Remo In This Video Will Leave You In Splits

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the finest actors the country has ever produced. The stellar actor has proven his versatility with numerous commercially successful films. Be it comedy, thriller, or romance Riteish sure knows the art of charming his fans with stupendous performances. The celebrated Housefull actor has worked with several filmmakers and, it is a lesser known-fact that Riteish played a significant role in filmmaker Remo D'Souza F.A.L.T.U. We recently came across this throwback duo of the actor-director Jodi sharing the stage for a hilarious dance duet. Have a look-

Also Read: When Riteish Deshmukh And Abhishek Bachchan 'designed' Katrina Kaif's Outfit; Read Here

Riteish Deshmukh And Remo D'Souza Funny Dance Duet Is Simply Unmissable

This throwback video is from the time Remo D'Souza was a part of the captain's brigade in the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance back in 2012. Riteish Deshmukh came with his beautiful co-star Genelia D'Souza from the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya to promote his film on the national platform. In this throwback video, we can see the host of DID Jay Bhanushali requesting Riteish to shake a leg with F.A.L.T.U. director Remo.

Also Read: When Riteish Deshmukh Revealed What Kind Of Comedy He Enjoys; Read Here

Riteish Deshmukh who also learnt how to dance from Remo graciously agreed share stage with him on Jay's request. In no time he was on the stage with the ABCD director. The Bluffmaster actor put up a great show with his funny antics, which are clearly visible in this video. You can see both Riteish Deshmukh and Remo indulging in the most unusual and hysterically funny ballroom dance sequence in this throwback video. Later the dynamic duo started syncing their steps for the F.A.L.T.U. title track.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh Sure Knows The Art Of Charming His Fans With His Unique Poses

Astonishingly, Riteish Deshmukh not only remembered the choreography of F.A.L.T.U. title track but he matched his steps with that of Remo's perfectly. One can also observe choreographers Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis, and Genelia D'Souza laughing their hearts out and having a gala time in this throwback video from sets of Dance India Dance, season three.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh's 'Lai Bhaari' Was Debut Film Of This B-town Superstar In Marathi Films

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. He shared screen space with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ankita Lokahande in the action thriller. Riteish played the parallel lead in the film. RD essayed a different character in the film, that of an underconfident man who is dependent on his younger brother for everything. The Lai Bhaari actor was highly lauded for his performance in Baaghi 3 by critics and viewers.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.