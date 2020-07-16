Rekha Declines To Take COVID-19 Test After Her Security Guard Tests Positive: Report

Bollywood actor Rekha has reportedly refused to take a COVID-19 test. Just last week it has been reported that Rekha’s security guard was tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, the BMC advised the actor to take a precautionary COVID-19 test. But as per reports, the actor has not taken the test yet.

ALSO READ: Veteran Actor Rekha To Undergo COVID-19 Test After Bungalow Security Guard Tests Positive

As per the BMC protocols, Rekha's dwelling has been declared a containment zone. However, when the BMC officials were sent to her house to sanitise it, the actor did not let the officials come in. According to reports, Rekha’s manager gave the officials her number and asked them to call her. Her manager also reportedly stated that Rekha is doing fine and she doesn’t want to get tested.

ALSO READ: Rekha's Mumbai Bungalow Sealed After Security Guard Tests COVID-19 Positive

According to reports, Rekha claims that she has not come in contact with anyone who has contracted the virus. She hence does not want to get herself tested. However, it had been previously reported that Rekha had refused to get the test done by the BMC officials and that she volunteered to get herself tested for coronavirus on her own. But reports state that the actor has not taken the test yet.

Rekha has been quarantining in her bungalow at Bandstand, Bandra called Sea Springs. It has previously been mentioned that the BMC had put a board outside the premise to declare it a quarantine zone. But only a part of her bungalow has been sealed.

ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar's House Declared COVID-19 Containment Zone By BMC

According to reports, after Rekha’s watchman was tested COVID positive, the BMC staff conducted the test on other staff members as well as the staff members of her neighbours as well. The reports stated that four more security guards from the bungalows located near Rekha’s residence have tested positive. Rekha’s guard along with the other four security guards have been shifted to a BMC COVID facility where they are getting treated for the virus.

Apart from Rekha’s security guard, the staff members of many other actors like Boney Kapoor and Aamir Khan have also tested positive. On Sunday, it was revealed that Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan along with Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were tested positive for COVID-19. Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Anupam Kher’s family including his mother and brother have tested positive for the coronavirus. Television actor Parth Samarthan has also tested positive for the virus, which he announced through social media.

ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar And Others At Her Residence Tested Negative For COVID-19, Reveals Shabana Azmi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.