After Salman Khan, friend Iulia Vantur shares experience from fields with sweet anecdote

Salman Khan and his close ones have been sharing never-seen-before moments as they spent close to four months at his farmhouse at Panvel, near Mumbai due to the lockdown. Apart from his professional activities like just conducting ‘press meets’, and launching songs, it's the actor’s moments with his horses, sweeping the area near his farmhouse and helping the needy while forming a group chain had also gone viral. In his recent posts, the Dabangg star has been enjoying his time farming, while hailing farmers.

Salman’s close friend, often known as his ‘rumoured girlfriend’, Iulia Vantur too seemed to have been a part of the group that ventured into the fields. The actor-singer-presenter also shared her thoughts on her experience on planting rice.

The Romanian recalled how she had spent time during her childhood with her grandparents at the country side ‘ working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals.’ Terming it as ‘very rewarding’, she conveyed her excitement on the ‘new experience’ of planting rice for the first time.

Earlier, Salman had two posts, one where he is delighted on plucking plants, and another where is covered in mud. In the first, he used the caption ‘Jai jawaan jai kisaan’, and expressed his respect to the farmers.

Iulia too seems to be enjoying the rural life. She also was seen riding a horse, enjoying the greenery and the water. It’s not yet clear when Salman and his family plan to return to Mumbai as restrictions have eased amid the lockdown.

