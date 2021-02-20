Sonu Sood Shares Glimpse Of His 'abs Workout', Fans Call Him 'legend'

Besides being an acclaimed actor, Sonu Sood is also known for his fitness regime. Stalking down his social media, you can learn workout tips and tricks from the man himself. On Feb 20, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram handle and shared another workout video with his fans. Here, the star was spotted practising hanging leg raise, an abs workout. Dressed in his all-black gym outfit, Sonu Sood looks focused and motivated in this video.

Watch Sonu Sood do hanging leg raise

In this Instagram post, Sonu Sood shared his gym video, performing his abs workout. He stunned in a black jersey and paired it with similar shorts. He also sported a pair of black sports shoes. The actor tagged his gym trainer and his gym's Instagram page. He simply captioned his post with a heart emoticon.

Also Read | Sonu Sood launches 'Ilaaj India' to offer quality healthcare accessible to all in need

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "fittest star", while another added, "You are legend sir". Another fan called Sonu Sood "slayer". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Sonu Sood's Instagram comment section

Also Read | 'Hunger cannot wait': Sonu Sood assures help to starving boatmen struck in Varanasi

Bollywood superstar Sonu Sood recently launched an initiative to offer quality healthcare accessible to all in need. On Feb 18, Thursday, the social media handle by the name of Sood Charity Foundation shared the details of the healthcare program. This new initiative of Sonu Sood is titled 'Ilaaj India'. The picture-post read, "Sonu Sood's Ilaaj India / Swasth Bharat. Samradh Bharat (Healthy India. Prosperous India)".

Sharing the details on social media, the caption of the post read as "Once our foundation embarked on this humanitarian mission, health care was our priority, appeals for health-related concerns started pouring in. Thus, we launched Ilaaj India a diverse medical aid platform to make quality healthcare accessible to all in need". Take a look at the post below.

Also Read | Sonu Sood announces monetary fund for IAS aspirants, says 'country needs trained minds'

Also Read | Sonu Sood posts video of road named after his mother; calls it 'most favourite place'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.