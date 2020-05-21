'Aham Brahmasmi' Makers To Spend A Whopping ₹6 Crore On A High-octane Action Sequence?

Touted to be an action-entertainer and one of the highly-anticipated Telugu movies, Aham Brahmasmi marks the comeback of actor Manchu Manoj in the Tollywood. Manoj himself is bankrolling the film under his new banner MM Entertainments and is reportedly making it on a grand scale with a lavish budget. According to the reports of several online portals, the Tollywood star is all set to spend around ₹6 crores on a high-octane action sequence in the film.

Here comes the First look of our Pan Indian film #AhamBrahmasmi. #AB is all set to make some loud noise after the years of my absence on screen. Promising you some goosebumps with this crime, comedy & action packed film🔥#AhamBrahmasmiFirstLook #AhamBrahmasmiFL #ABFL pic.twitter.com/NcGj8HDs1n — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) March 4, 2020

Aham Brahmasmi's makers to spend a whopping ₹6 crores on an action sequence?

The lead actor and producer of the upcoming Telegu film Aham Brahmasmi, Manchu Manoj turned 37 yesterday, i.e. May 20, 2020. Therefore, on the special occasion of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming film treated fans with a new poster of Aham Brahmasmi. The new poster Aham Brahmasmi confirmed that Manchu Manoj will be playing the role of Rajah Of Vikramasimhapuri in the film. However, according to an online portal, Aham Brahmasmi will have a high-octane action sequence that will be one of the major highlights of the film.

Ever since the makers announced that Aham Brahmasmi will be a Pan-Indian film, they are leaving no stones unturned in making the film one of a kind. If the reports of several online portals are to be believed, the makers will be spending nearly ₹6 crores on the action sequence that will occupy 8-10 minutes in the film. Furthermore, it is also reported that the Hollywood action choreographer, Peter Heins has been roped in to curate the action sequence.

In an interview with a media portal earlier, Manchu Manoj had spilled the beans regarding his film's action sequence being unique as he said that the audience will experience a different kind of fight in Aham Brahmasmi in comparison to any of his previous films. He also added saying the film will be packed with action sequences including sword fights, horse riding, and a lot more.

The Tollywood actor-host Priya Bhavani Shankar will be seen sharing the screen space with Manoj as the female lead in this Srikanth Reddy directorial. Music composers Achu Rajamani and Ramesh Thamilmani will be composing the music of this film. However, the shoot of this Manchu Manoj starter has been halted due to the Coronavirus lockdown and will go on floors once the lockdown will be lifted and the unprecedented situation comes under control.

