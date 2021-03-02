Ahan Shetty Unveils New Poster Of Debut Film 'Tadap'; Gives A Glimpse Of His New Look

Ahan Shetty took to Instagram to reveal a poster of his upcoming film, Tadap, which sees the debutant actor revealing his look in the upcoming feature presentation for the very first time. Tadap's poster sees Suniel Shetty's son donning a maroon shirt along with trousers while he contemplates something and smoking a cigarette. The tagline of the film, as per the post below, reads, "An Incredible Love Story".

Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap's poster out

Also Read: Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty Spotted Playing Cricket In Mumbai, See Pictures

Sharing the poster, Ahan Shetty expressed his gratitude to producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Milan Luthria for giving him the opportunity of bringing Tadap's central character to life. Additionally, the post also sees Ahan Shetty describing his character as fierce and rebellious along with being a lover. In addition to the same, he also reveals the release date of the film, which is September 21, 2021. The feature presentation is being co-produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons as well as Fox Star Studios.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty's Pictures From Childhood Album That Made Fans Go All Hearts

About Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap

The upcoming feature presentation titled Tadap stars Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The movie is an official Hindi remake of the hit Telegu film, RX100 that released in the year 2018. The original film saw Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput as the film's lead pair. RX100 told the story of the downward spiral that the lead character goes into after being separated from Payal Rajput's character. RX100 was helmed by Ajay Bhupati and also featured Ramki, Rao Ramesh and Tenali Shakuntala, to name a few.

Coming back to the Hindi remake of the film, its leading lady, Tara Sutaria, who made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, took to Instagram in order to reveal a new poster of the film. The poster that was shared by Tara Sutaria sees the two leads share a moment of intimacy during a windy day. Sharing the poster, her caption read, "Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi.. Experience the magic in #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story Releases in cinemas on September 24, 2021".

Also Read: Ahan Shetty Says "good To Be Back" As He Returns To Football And Joins All Stars Team

Also Read: Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty Tries To Make Sushi; Fans Ask How Did It Turn Out?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.