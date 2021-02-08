Ahmed Khan Celebrates His Wedding Anniversary With 'Om' Team, Shares Pics From Film's Set

Ace choreographer and director Ahmed Khan, who is bankrolling his next mega project Om: The Battle Within, recently celebrated his 23rd wedding anniversary on the movie sets. The team of the choreographer took to Instagram and shared pictures from the celebration last night on the sets along with the cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff along with Ahmed’s wife Shaira posing together.

Ahmed Khan celebrates anniversary

The fans can catch a glimpse of the cake. The team captioned the pictures and wrote, "Straight from the sets of #omthebattlewithin celebrating @khan_ahmedasas sir and @shairaahmedkhan Mam’s 23rd wedding anniversary". OM: The Battle Within will mark the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma’s son, Kapil. Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen romancing Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi in the film. The forthcoming flick will be shot across three cities in India with an international schedule also. The makers are planning to finish the shooting by end of March and are eyeing a theatrical run in the second half of 2021.

Meanwhile, the Malang actor has time again proved that he can pull off any action sequence with the utmost ease. Director Kapil recently revealed that the lead star picked up martial arts before the film went on floors in December. While speaking to Mid-Day, Kapil Verma said that ahead of the shoot, they constructed a gym at Aditya's home as all the gyms were shut due to the lockdown. The actor trained in Kung Fu, Tai Chi, and handling assault weapons for four months. Producer Ahmed Khan booked a dance rehearsal hall in Bandra where the actor trained for more than 2 hours every day, with his three dance instructors. Out of the three instructors, two were hired for different martial artists and the third one helped him with stretches and cardio. Moreover, the producers also hired a chef to aid Aditya Roy Kapur in achieving a ripped physique.

For over three months, the team has been working hard to shoot a major part of the action film. A huge expensive set has been built at the Film City in Goregaon, which will be used for the 15-day climax shot.

